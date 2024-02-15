Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 1,100 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in HEICO were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,043,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Down 0.5 %

HEI traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $192.41. 53,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,561. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $195.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.