Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.07% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPHD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $253,000.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,840. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.