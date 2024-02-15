Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 158,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,694. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

