Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned 0.08% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

