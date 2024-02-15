SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 449.4% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 241,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 197,574 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $47.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

