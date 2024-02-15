SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,252 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.50% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,280. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $494.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

