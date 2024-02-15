Maven Securities LTD Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 149,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.09% of OUTFRONT Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 166.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

OUT traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.11. 225,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,397. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

