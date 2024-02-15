Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lowered its position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of Savers Value Village stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 30,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,165. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,381 shares of company stock valued at $571,166.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

