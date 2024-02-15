Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 916 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

