Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $252,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.73. 579,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,138,871. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

