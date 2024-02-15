Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lessened by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.72. 37,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,106. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

