Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 234,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,057. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,085 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.