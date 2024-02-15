Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $26.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 263,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.