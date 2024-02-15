Royal Bank of Canada Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.23.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $11.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $618.49. The company had a trading volume of 412,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,112. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of -171.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.94 and its 200 day moving average is $516.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

