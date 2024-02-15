PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 15,495 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $160,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,975. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.