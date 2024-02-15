Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Blackstone worth $127,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

BX stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $129.27. 586,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

