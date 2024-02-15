Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $104,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.49. 366,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average is $193.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

