Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.85. 221,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.85.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

