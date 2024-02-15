Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases Shares of 993 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.3% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Atlassian by 34.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Trading Down 1.3 %

Atlassian stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of -144.89 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,507 shares in the company, valued at $41,401,877.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,507 shares in the company, valued at $41,401,877.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $319,585.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,048 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,194.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,315 shares of company stock worth $65,836,323. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

