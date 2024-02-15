Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after acquiring an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,080,000 after acquiring an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,745,000 after acquiring an additional 173,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock valued at $117,326,054 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.37. 1,636,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,767. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

