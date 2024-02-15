Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.15. 50,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,513. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $235.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day moving average of $203.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.