Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.65. 1,901,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

