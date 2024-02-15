PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $138 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $138,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $512.65. 87,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $343.39 and a 1 year high of $523.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.