CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.90

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $20.80. CNB Financial shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 103,878 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $420.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100,471 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 465.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

