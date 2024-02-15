Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE HY opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

