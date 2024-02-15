Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2024

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE HY opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $72.40.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Read More

Dividend History for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.