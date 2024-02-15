Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 27th

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Scorpio Tankers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.7 %

STNG stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

