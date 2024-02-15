Intact Financial Co. (IFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

TSE:IFC opened at C$223.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$205.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$201.69. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$223.73.

IFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$228.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$231.50.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

