Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s updated its FY24 guidance to $10.25-11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.250-11.000 EPS.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $366.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $386.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $407.62.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,196,000 after purchasing an additional 408,003 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after buying an additional 210,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Moody’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,058,000 after buying an additional 145,436 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.