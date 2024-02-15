EQT (NYSE:EQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Up 0.3 %

EQT stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of EQT by 3,104.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EQT by 526.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

