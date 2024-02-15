PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,559 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $220,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 171.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.21. 464,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,842. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

