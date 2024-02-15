PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Lam Research worth $198,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $912.66. 152,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $928.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $795.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock worth $20,871,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

