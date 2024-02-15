iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,771 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $194,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,218. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

