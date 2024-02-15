PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,906 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $174,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $261.48. 91,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $262.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.