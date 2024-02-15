Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Twilio also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

