JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.5 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,919,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $50,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,999,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,120,108.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,243 shares of company stock worth $13,508,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

