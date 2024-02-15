The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Update

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,590,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 15,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Western Union Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 465,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

