Velas Price Tops $0.0199 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $50.93 million and $1.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00081569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,557,316,931 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

