Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $7.33 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and approximately $122.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.33 or 0.00013887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00134043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.95575145 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 931 active market(s) with $97,967,065.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

