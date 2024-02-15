Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $866.30 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $866.30 million and $65.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.53 or 0.05404857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00081569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12647779 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $86,188,828.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

