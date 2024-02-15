Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,457,915 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo Dollar (cUSD) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, providing stability and usability within the Celo blockchain ecosystem. It functions as a reliable medium of exchange and a tool for decentralized financial applications, especially beneficial in regions with volatile local currencies. The Celo Foundation, with a team skilled in technology, finance, and social initiatives, spearheads the project, focusing on financial inclusivity and leveraging blockchain for social good.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

