X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

X Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

XYF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of X Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of X Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of X Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of X Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.