Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Up 18.3%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.68. 175,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 87,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$117.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

