Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.73. Approximately 930,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 236,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIV

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.