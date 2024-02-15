Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.77

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 64304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,851 over the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

