Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.84

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $557.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $442,903 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 2,628.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 927,223 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pulmonx by 375.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 395,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

