United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 18,430,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in United States Steel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United States Steel by 33.6% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in United States Steel by 14.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 168,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE X traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 465,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United States Steel

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.