Short Interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Decreases By 7.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 51,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
XPeng Stock Performance
NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 2,545,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,410,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. XPeng has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
