Short Interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Decreases By 7.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 51,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 2,545,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,410,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.13. XPeng has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 8,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,993,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,500.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,058,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

