Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 807,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter worth $58,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 391,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -2.15. Yatsen has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

About Yatsen

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $98.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

