Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.61

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Nayax Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.71 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nayax during the third quarter worth $575,000. Ibex Investors LLC increased its position in Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nayax by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nayax by 221.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

