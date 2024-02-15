Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Expands By 7.6%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
