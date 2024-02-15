Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Expands By 7.6%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 981,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the January 15th total of 912,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Whitestone REIT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSR shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

